Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,194,595 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the quarter. Asana comprises approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $228,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asana by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.
Shares of ASAN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,245. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
