ChainX Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $311,965.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.