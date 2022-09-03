Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.
Ceridian HCM stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $69,000.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
