Ceres Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,155.40 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Ceres coin can now be bought for about $32.14 or 0.00162001 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $177,155.40 and approximately $2,942.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

