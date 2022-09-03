Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 80,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) Company Profile

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

