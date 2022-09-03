Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Reaches $122.74 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $122.74 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032766 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00084602 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00041094 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003131 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.