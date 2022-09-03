CELEBPLUS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (CELEB)

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, CELEBPLUS has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. CELEBPLUS has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CELEBPLUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,716.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00132081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022318 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Coin Profile

CELEBPLUS (CRYPTO:CELEB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data."

