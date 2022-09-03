Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,104 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,104 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

