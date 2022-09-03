Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

NYSE CAT opened at $180.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

