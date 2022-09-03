Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,686 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $94,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.