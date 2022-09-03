Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

