Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $70.99. 2,133,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,623. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,855,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 397,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

