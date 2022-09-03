Capital Analysts LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $115.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

