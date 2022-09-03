Capital Analysts LLC Sells 5,729 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.