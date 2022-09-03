Capital Analysts LLC Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

