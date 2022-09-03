Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

