Capital Analysts LLC Sells 10,976 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,624 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 96,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

