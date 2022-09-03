Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,006 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $117.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

