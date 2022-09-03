Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,694 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 267,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

