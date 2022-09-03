Capital Analysts LLC Has $755,000 Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 17.23 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 15.78 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is 17.22 and its 200-day moving average is 18.33.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

