Capital Analysts LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of TJX opened at $63.52 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

