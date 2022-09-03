Capital Analysts LLC Buys 834 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFA opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

