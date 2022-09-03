Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 557 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.49 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

