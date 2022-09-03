Cannabis Suisse (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Shares Down 16.7%

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 507,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 232,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Cannabis Suisse Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Cannabis Suisse

(Get Rating)

Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers. It provides health-related supplements, and face masks and disinfectants, as well as retails cigarettes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Suisse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Suisse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.