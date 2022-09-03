Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.
Canada Goose Price Performance
Shares of GOOS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. 626,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,667. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. Canada Goose has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $53.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Institutional Trading of Canada Goose
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.