Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.73. 626,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,667. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. Canada Goose has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $53.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

