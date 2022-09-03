Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

