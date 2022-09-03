Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

