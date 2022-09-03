Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Activity at Campbell Soup
In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
