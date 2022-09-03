Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
CVGW stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
