Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calavo Growers Company Profile

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

