Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 17.23. 56,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is 17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is 18.33. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 15.78 and a 1 year high of 21.35.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.