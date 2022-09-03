Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 17.22 and its 200 day moving average is 18.33. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 15.78 and a twelve month high of 21.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
