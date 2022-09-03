Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 128,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,504. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

