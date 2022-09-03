Cake Box’s (CBOX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Cake Box Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:CBOX opened at GBX 145 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £58 million and a PE ratio of 906.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.81. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.17).

Cake Box Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cake Box’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Insider Transactions at Cake Box

About Cake Box

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £274,500 ($331,681.97). In other Cake Box news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £274,500 ($331,681.97). Also, insider Martin Incledon Blair purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($23,320.44).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 185 franchise stores. It also engages in the property rental activities.

