Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGF opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

