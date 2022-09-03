Bwcp LP Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bwcp LP lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,102 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.2% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ META traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,634,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,657,443. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $383.79. The company has a market cap of $430.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.