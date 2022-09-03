Burp Price Down 24.3% This Week (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Burp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burp has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Burp has a market cap of $208,664.84 and approximately $33,795.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,980.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085978 BTC.

Burp Profile

BURP is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Burp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

