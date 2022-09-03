Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,954.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cheuvreux cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

