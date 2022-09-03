Bunicorn Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $80,571.32 and approximately $291.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00847095 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.