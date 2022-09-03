BTU Protocol (BTU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $1.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00084975 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

