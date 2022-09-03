Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $159.09

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE:EXP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

