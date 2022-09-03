Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $500.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.92.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 44.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,135,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 472,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 204,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,673,000 after acquiring an additional 73,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

