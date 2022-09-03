Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.21 on Friday, reaching $500.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $517.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.92.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

