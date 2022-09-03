Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.10

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $37.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.22. 4,042,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.92.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

