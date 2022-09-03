Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.57

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 35783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.00.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.