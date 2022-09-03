Bright Union 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,575.00 (BRIGHT)

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Bright Union has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bright Union coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Bright Union has a market capitalization of $308,386.23 and $11,575.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
Bright Union Coin Profile
Bright Union’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bright Union Coin Trading
