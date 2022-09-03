Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Bowlero Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

