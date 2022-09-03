Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,207.00

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $181,207.00 and approximately $14,060.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

