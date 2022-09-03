BLOCKv (VEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,115.00

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.94 million and $1,115.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

