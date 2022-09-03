Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $236.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015933 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,997,197 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

