BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BNY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 75,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,582. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNY. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.