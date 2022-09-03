BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
BNY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 75,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,582. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
