BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 75,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,582. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

